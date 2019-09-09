Asaduddin Owaisi slams ‘offensive’ exam paper

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, in a tweet posted from his account on Saturday, slammed the questions in an examination paper, which has been circulating in the social media for a few days, that were found to be offensive by several people. One question in it asked what the word ‘Dalit’ means and the four options given for answers were foreigners, untouchables, middle class and upper class.

Another question asked what was common stereotype about Muslims, for which the options given were Muslims do not send their girls to school, they are pure vegetarian, they do not sleep at all at the time of Roza and ‘all of them.

“How about asking the following to Class 6 KV students: 1) Who stereotyped Muslims & enabled their exclusion, allowed for mass violence against them? 2) Who benefited most from millennia of untouchability & slavery of Dalits? You don’t need an MCQ to answer these (sic),” he tweeted.