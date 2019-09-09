KCR government cuts budget size by 20% as slowdown hits revenues

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday presented the State Budget with an outlay of Rs 1,46492.30 crore for the year 2019-20 in the State Legislative Assembly.

The size of the Budget has been reduced by 20 per cent over the vote on account of Rs 1.82 lakh crore presented six months ago.

The Chief Minister cited economic slowdown in the country and its possible effect on in revenues from the Central government to the State government as reasons for reducing the size of the budget.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao presented the Budget in the Legislative Council.

"I regret that I am presenting the State Budget at a time when the both the Centre and the State are going through a severe financial crisis", Chandrasekhar Rao said, while presenting the budget.

He recalled how GDP continued to be on a downward spiral. "In the first quarter of 2018-19 and from then on GDP was on the decline. In the second quarter, the GDP growth was seven per cent and in the third quarter it crashed to 6.6 per cent and in the fourth and final quarter, it touched 5.8 per cent. In the first quarter of this financial year, it further declined to five per cent. The slowdown was impacting all sectors," he said.

