Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao to present Budget in Assembly

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though, Finance portfolio has been allocated to T Harish Rao, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will present the full Budget in the State Legislative Assembly on Monday. Finance Minister Harish Rao will present the Budget in the Legislative Council. A decision to this effect was taken at the first Cabinet meeting held on Sunday at Pragathi Bhavan, after the expansion of the Cabinet. The Cabinet approved the estimates for the Budget 2019-20.

The Budget session of the State Legislature will commence on Monday, when the full Budget will also be presented. The State government presented a vote on account Budget immediately after the Assembly elections, waiting for the presentation of the full Budget by the newly-formed BJP government at the Centre. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao along with other ministers completed the Budget exercise.

As Harish Rao was made Finance Minister just a day before the Budget session, Rao decided to present the Budget in the Assembly. Rao asked Harish Rao to present the Budget in the Council, sources said.Harish Rao will be presenting the Budget for the first time, at a time when the State revenues are expected to witness a fall following the economic slowdown in the country.

It would be a tightrope walk for Harish Rao in the next six months, as he has to manage the State’s finances judiciously. The State government presented a `1.82 lakh crore vote on account Budget. However, the size of the full Budget is likely to be downsized by eight to 12 per cent. The Cabinet reportedly discussed the slowdown of the economy and its likely impact on the State revenues.

Uranium mining

Meanwhile, the State Cabinet meeting resolved to merge Vikarabad district with Charminar Zone from Jogulamba Gadwala district. The Cabient also decided to introduce a new Municipal Bill in the place of Ordinance issued recently.

In the Budget session of the Assembly, the CM is likely to make a policy statement on uranium industry and also on uranium mining. The State government may not allow the Centre’s proposal to allow uranium mining. The State government is of the view that Amrabad would face the fate of “Amazon jungles” if ranium mining is allowed.

new inductees

T Harish Rao

DoB: June 3, 1972

Segment: Siddipet

Portfolio: Finance

This is the third time

Harish Rao is being inducted into the Cabinet. During the first TRS government, Harish Rao was Irrigation, Marketing and Legislative Affairs Minister. Earlier, he worked as Youth Services Affairs Minister in the combined Andhra Pradesh. Harish Rao, a nephew of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, was very active during separate Telangana movement.

KT Rama Rao

DoB: July 24, 1976

Segment: Sircilla

Portfolio: IT, Industries and Municipal Administration

This is the second time that Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, is being inducted into the Cabinet. In the first TRS government, Rama Rao held Panchayat Raj portfolio, later he held IT, Municipal and Industries post. This time, the TRS working president has been allocated IT, Industries and Municipal Administration departments.

P Sabitha Indra Reddy

DoB: May 5, 1963

Segment: Maheswaram

Portfolio: Education

Senior politician and former Congress leader Sabitha Indra Reddy worked as a Home Minister during YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s government in combined Andhra Pradesh between 2009-2014. She won from Chevella in 2004, 2009 and from Maheswaram in 2014 and in 2018. Sabitha, who recently joined TRS, has been inducted into KCR’s Cabinet as Education Minister.

Gangula Kamalakar

DoB: May 8, 1968

Segment: Karimnagar

Portfolio: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies

A three-time MLA, Kamalakar was elected from Karimnagar Assembly segment in 2009, 2014 and 2018. He started his political career in TDP as a Councillor of Karimnagar Municipality. Later, he joined TRS and extended his support to the separate Telangana movement.

Satyavathi Rathod

DoB: October 31, 1969.

MLC

Portfolio: Tribal and Women and Child Welfare

Satyavathi Rathod started her political journey in 1984 and she was elected as a Sarpanch for Gundratimadugu. A three-time MLA, she was elected as an MLA for the first time from Dornakal in 2009 on a TDP ticket. She joined TRS and was elected as an MLA in 2014. TRS sent her to the Legislative Council recently.

Puvvada Ajay Kumar

DoB: April 19, 1965

Segment: Khammam

Portfolio: Transport

A Masters graduate and a gold medalist in Agriculture, Ajay Kumar was first elected as an MLA in 2014. He jumped into active politics in 2012 by joining YSRCP. Later, he switched his loyalty to Congress. He joined TRS in 2016. He won from the Khammam for the second time in 2018 on a TRS ticket.