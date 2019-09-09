Home States Telangana

Telangana's sand mining policy unscientific, says report

The inspection report, a copy of which is available with Express, emphasises the need for the government to review its sand mining policy.

Published: 09th September 2019 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 01:18 PM   |  A+A-

Illegal sand mining

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana government leaves no opportunity wasted when it comes to speaking highly of its sand mining policy. However, a recent inspection report by Central and Telangana State pollution control boards on desiltation conducted by the government in sand reaches along the Godavari River, highlights the lack of scientific validity and ecological sustainability in the State’s approach towards sand mining. 

The inspection report, a copy of which is available with Express, emphasises the need for the government to review its sand mining policy and align it on par with the Sustainable Sand Mining Guidelines of the Ministry of Environment and Forests. The inspection was conducted along the 39-kilometre stretch of the Godavari, where the State government has been excavating sand as part of the ‘desiltation’ process, over an area of 1,400 hectares in 28 sand reaches under the submergence areas of Annaram and Medigadda barrages. As of June this year, 3.35crore cubic metres of sand have been excavated here. 

During inspection, it was found that although the thickness of the Godavari River was between 1.5 to 3 metres, excavation of sand was being conducted till a depth of 3 metres everywhere, with no scientific basis. This is harmful to the river’s ecology.

This is also a violation of State government’s own law, the WALTA Act, which restricts extraction of sand beyond 2 metres’ depth. Moreover, the Centre’s sand mining guidelines restrict extraction of sand to a depth of 3 metres or up until the thickness of the river  — whichever is less. The report also pointed out how the sand is being sold for a hefty price of Rs 600 per cubic metre, which is almost eight times the offset price of Rs 83-85, agreed between the State Mineral Development Corporation (TSMDC) and contractors.

Recommendations in the report

The inspection report recommends that the TSMDC prepare a DSR, establish a 'redline' beyond which extraction of sand will be prohibited, devise a scientific a monitoring mechanism on carrying out sand extraction within set boundaries and depth, conduct a scientific replenishment study on the amount of sand which can be extracted without harming the balance of sand deposition in rivers and conduct study to verify the environmental sustainability, carrying capacity and economic viability of the project. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana sand mining policy
India Matters
The Control Centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru (Photo | ISRO Twitter)
ISRO continues efforts to restore link with lander 'Vikram'
PM Modi addressing 14th Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to UNCCD in Greater Noida. (Photo | PTI)
At UN event, Modi urges world to say goodbye to single-use plastic
For representational purposes
18 states still lack plans to implement SC/ST Atrocities Act
The 200-year-old mosque at Maadhi village. (Photo | IANS Twitter)
Bihar village where Hindus maintain a centuries-old mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp