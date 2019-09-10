Telangana government to establish Constitution Club

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government is planning to set up a Constitution Club and will work in association with the Constitution Club in Delhi for the purpose.

According to sources, the TS Constitution Club will be set up in the new MLA Quarters in Adarshnagar. It may be mentioned that except in Delhi, no State has a Constitution Club. According to sources, the State Legislative Assembly will maintain the proposed Constitution Club. The idea of setting up of the Constitution Club cropped up during the BAC meeting held on Monday.

According to sources, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao proposed the formation of the Constitution Club. Sources said that Rao felt that the Constitution Club was necessary for debates on Constitutional issues, contemporary politics, financial situation and other issues.

Besides sitting members like chief minister, Speaker, MLAs, MLCs, former CMs, ex-Speakers, ex-Ministers, ex-MLAs, Chief Secretary, DGP and other senior officials will be given membership in the Club.