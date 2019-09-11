Adilabad BJP MP Soyam Bapu Rao remains under house arrest

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Adilabad BJP MP and State president of Adivasi Hakulla Porata Samithi Soyam Bapu Rao remained under house arrest for the second day at Hyderabad on Tuesday. Meanwhile, agitating against his arrest, the adivasi organisation leaders staged a protest in front of the Indervelli Statue and demanded the State government to release him.

Speaking on the occasion, Adivasi Hakulla Porata Samithi district general secretary P Bapu Rao said that the MP was supposed to attend a felicitation programme at Osmania University in Hyderabad and was taken into custody to stop him from doing the same.

Meanwhile, adivasi leaders also alleged that it was part of the government’s move to suppress the demands of adivasis. Soyam Bapu was reportedly put under house arrest right before he was about to leave for Armoor to attend a function.