BJP ‘diluting’ Tabrez Ansari case, says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi 

As the murder charge against the accused in the Tabrez Ansari case was dropped, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticsed the BJP and alleged that it was ‘diluting’ the lynching case.

Published: 11th September 2019 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 03:18 AM

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the murder charge against the accused in the Tabrez Ansari case was dropped, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticised the BJP and alleged that it was ‘diluting’ the lynching case. Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, the Hyderabad MP said, “Jharkhand’s BJP government is ensuring that all the cases booked against 11 accused are diluted. In every State ruled by the BJP, the accused are protected and the criminal cases against them are diluted.” 

Owaisi said, “There is a definite attempt to protect the accused. We hope the court does not take cognizance of the charge sheet,” he said. In the charge sheet, the police have dropped murder charges and converted it into an act of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under the IPC.

In Kharsawan district of Jharkhand, around two months ago, Ansari was lynched by a mob on suspicion of stealing. “Had Tabrez been rescued, his life could have been saved. Had he been taken to the hospital, he would have been alive,” Owaisi said. 

Comments

