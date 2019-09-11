Home States Telangana

‘Explain Governor’s praise of Telangana govt’, demands Malkajgiri Congress MP A Revanth Reddy

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday praised the welfare schemes and other development programmes of the State government.

Congress MP A Revanth Reddy. (Vinay Madapu | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan praising the TRS government in her very first message after assuming charge has proved that the BJP and TRS are hands in glove, Congress MP A Revanth Reddy alleged that the lack of response from BJP’s State unit on the issue indicates that both the parties are partners and their fights in public are just a drama to misguide the people. 

“I was expecting (BJP State unit chief) Laxman to respond to the governor’s statement as he has been speaking about large-scale irregularities in Kaleshwaram project. His silence on the issue is an indication that all his demands for a CBI probe into the TRS government’s corruption are an attempt to mislead the people,” Malkajgiri MP alleged.

“The BJP needs to tell the people the reason behind the governor praising the TRS government within 24 hours of taking charge. Whether she was misled by KCR or she praised the government on the information given by the local BJP leaders, the BJP leaders need to clarify,” he said.“Laxman alleges-scale corruption in Kaleshwaram project, but the governor describes the project as a man-made wonder. What should we think about it? Laxman needs to explain.”

