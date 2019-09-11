Home States Telangana

KCR lost his grip over TRS, claims Congress senior leader and spokesperson Mallu Ravi

He said the CM appointed one government chief whip and six whips in Assembly and a similar number in the Legislative Council to check dissidence in the party.

HYDERABAD: Stating that the voices of dissidence in the ruling TRS party are an indication that pink party supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has lost his grip over the party, Congress senior leader and spokesperson Mallu Ravi claimed that the countdown of KCR’s downfall has begun and more voices of dissidence would be heard in coming the days.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, Ravi stated that Rao not taking action against Health Minister Etala Rajender, who challenged the party leadership, was enough to understand that the chief minister had become weak in the party. 

“No one dared to raise their voice against KCR in the past. But now, even after so many days, no action was taken against Etala. He has no courage to take action against Etala as more voices would raise against him. He also did nothing against Manakonduru MLA Rasamayi Balakishan, who criticised the government’s education policy. All this is an indication that he has lost grip over the party,” he claimed.

He said the CM appointed one government chief whip and six whips in Assembly and a similar number in the Legislative Council to check dissidence in the party. “This is for the first time that six whips were appointed in Assembly. Even CM’s announcement to accommodate former MLAs and MLCs in chairman posts is an exercise to contain dissidence,” he said.

