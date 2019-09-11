NH-563 lies dilapidated due to apathy

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: In yet another example of official apathy towards common people, Karimnagar- Warangal highway (National Highway 563) has become a headache for commuters as several parts of the 50-km-long stretch is filled with potholes and the journey through the NH can be compared with a ride in the well of death.

Even though the highway, that stretches from Manakondur in Karimnagar district to Elkathurthy in Warangal (U) district, is one of the busiest roads, commuters feel like they are being punished for opting to travel through this road. Even after the officials laid Block Top (BT) layer on the road about a year back, it got destroyed in a short span of time as a result of improper patchworks.

A Kothagattu villager alleged that due to apathy of authorities several overloaded heavy vehicles are moving through the NH, resulting in damage of the road. Even though 30 tons is maximum weight allowed to enter the NH, vehicles weighing much more, reportedly, enter the road.

Even though officials had decided to upgrade NH 563 into four-lane two years back, it went in vain. Meanwhile, the NH officials, including executive engineer B Venkateshwar Rao told Express that they had carried out patch works whenever required. They have also sent proposals to the Centre for laying BT layer in the remaining areas.