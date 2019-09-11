Home States Telangana

NH-563 lies dilapidated due to apathy

A Kothagattu villager alleged that due to apathy of authorities several overloaded heavy vehicles are moving through the NH, resulting in damage of the road.

Published: 11th September 2019 02:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 02:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: In yet another example of official apathy towards common people, Karimnagar- Warangal highway (National Highway 563) has become a headache for commuters as several parts of the 50-km-long stretch is filled with potholes and the journey through the NH can be compared with a ride in the well of death.

Even though the highway, that stretches from Manakondur in Karimnagar district to Elkathurthy in Warangal (U) district, is one of the busiest roads, commuters feel like they are being punished for opting to travel through this road. Even after the officials laid Block Top (BT) layer on the road about a year back, it got destroyed in a short span of time as a result of improper patchworks.

A Kothagattu villager alleged that due to apathy of authorities several overloaded heavy vehicles are moving through the NH, resulting in damage of the road. Even though 30 tons is maximum weight allowed to enter the NH, vehicles weighing much more, reportedly, enter the road.

Even though officials had decided to upgrade NH 563 into four-lane two years back, it went in vain. Meanwhile, the NH officials, including executive engineer B Venkateshwar Rao told Express that they had carried out patch works whenever required. They have also sent proposals to the Centre for laying BT layer in the remaining areas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Highway 563 Karimnagar - Warangal highway Karimnagar district Elkathurthy
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Violence over new traffic fine in New Delhi; Youth Congress clashes with cops
OH MY GIZMO | Samsung S10e review: 'e' for efficient? You bet!
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp