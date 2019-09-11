Telangana State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission directs college to pay Rs 1 Lakh for dropping course

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission (TSCDRC) directed a Hyderabad-based college to pay a compensation ofRs 1 lakh to a student for abruptly disbanding a design course before the completion of the academic session.

Naluvala Arjun, a resident of Madhapur, studying in NIFT campus, Hyderabad informed the consumer forum that he took admission in the Hyderabad Raffles Millennium International College in August, 2013, for a three-year multimedia designing course and paidRs 14,69,190 as fee and an additional 2 lakh as hostel fee. The student paid the total sum by taking a bank loan, which he obtained by mortgaging a relative’s land.

In March 2016, when the student was in his third year, the college abruptly shut the multimedia course. The college then assured the student that he would be admitted to their Mumbai counterpart. However, the authorities failed to meet this assurance. In April 2016, they offered to refund the fee amount. They offered to pay 10 lakh, but in the end, changed their version and offered to only pay around 8 lakh, said the complainant.