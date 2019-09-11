Telangana's former deputy chief minister T Rajaiah denies controversial remarks on non-inclusion of Madigas in KCR cabinet 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Denying that he had made the controversial remarks on non-inclusion of Madigas in Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Cabinet, former deputy chief minister T Rajaiah said that there was no audio or video evidence to prove that he made such comments.

Speaking to reporters at Telangana Bhavan here on Tuesday, Rajaiah said that there was no evidence to prove the claims and recalled how TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao gave importance to the Madigas.

“I was made the deputy CM. Rao gave me health portfolio in the past,” he said.