UCIL officials stopped from conducting uranium survey in Nallamala forests

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Telangana Vidyavanthula Vedika’s Nalgonda unit obstructed officials of the Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) in conducting uranium survey in the Nallamala forests on Tuesday.

As many as six UCIL officials assigned to carry out the survey were staying at a private hotel in Devarakonda.

Upon learning about their presence in the area, Vidyavanthula Vedika activists staged a dharna in front of the hotel. When the officials tried to head to forests, they were stopped by protestors. Though police got to spot and detained the activists, the officials had to return without conducting the survey.

Speaking to Express, the organisation’s leader P Saidulu, said: “We urge everyone to support us in our struggle, as the project would pollute dam water, which is being supplied to many parts of State.”