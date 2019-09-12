 Telangana Congress  chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy blasts CM KCR for ‘deceiving people’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, accusing him of deceiving the people of the State by not fulfilling any of the promises made to them and destroying the entire administration of the State with his wrong policies and impractical schemes, causing a huge loss to the exchequer.

Stating that farmers are facing hardships due to non-release of financial assistance under Rythu Bandhu and loan waiver schemes, he demanded the government to immediately take steps to release the funds.

Addressing a massive gathering at Huzurnagar Tahsildar office as part of Congress party’s statewide agitation on farmers’ issues on Wednesday, Uttam stated that though the chief minister promised to pay `5,000 per acre for Rabi and Kharif seasons to farmers, more than 50 per cent of farmers are yet to get the amount even though the crop season has reached its peak.

The TPCC chief, who also wrote a letter to the chief minister asking him to release Rythu Bandhu and loan waiver scheme amounts and make urea to available farmers, condemned the TRS government for not initiating the process to waive crop loans up to Rs 1 lakh for each farmer. “Banks are not giving loans to farmers due to over dues and non-clearance of previous crop loans by the government. The farmers have not even received financial assistance under the Rythu Bandhu scheme,” he pointed out.

Madiga representation

Coming down heavily on the State and Central governments for their failure to make urea available to farmers, the PCC chief stated that both are indulging in a blame game to cover their inefficiency. Though both the governments are claiming that there is no shortage of urea, farmers are not able to get it, he alleged.

“It is very unfortunate that even after the death of a farmer in Siddipet, who was standing in a queue for purchasing urea, the State government had done nothing to make urea available to farmers,” he alleged.

Blasting Chandrasekhar Rao for not implementing 12 per cent reservation for Muslims and tribals in jobs and education, when neighbouring Maharashtra has successfully implemented 12 per cent reservation for Marathas although they exceeded the 50 per cent ceiling, he asked: “Why is KCR not taking steps to give reservations to Muslims and tribals?”Congress leaders and workers held similar protests in all Assembly constituencies across the State.

Will take govt to task in Assembly: Bhatti

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that his party MLAs would take the government to task on the issue of unfulfilled poll promises and its failures in the Assembly. He said that the party would take up all the important issues, including Rythu Bandhu and loan waiver schemes, as well as irregularities in irrigation and power sectors