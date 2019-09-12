ASI official complains of poor car servicing

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging the deficiency in service by a Mahindra service centre in Secunderabad, the Superintending Archaeologist, ASI, Hyderabad said that the service centre is cheating its costumers by charging them exorbitant prices for minor repairs.

Milan Kumar Chauley told Express that the Mahindra service centre in Secunderabad called Automotive Manufacturers Pvt Ltd has been charging the people including the ASI of Hyderabad and collecting excessive money by telling them false repair work in their vehicles. According to the official, the ASI department for its vehicle repair work used to send their vehicle to the said service centre.

However, last weak, the official had sent his Mahindra Scorpio vehicle to get its radiator fixed. Meanwhile, the service centre informed the department that the vehicle’s AC is also in bad condition and has to be replaced. For this, they asked the department to pay the centre more than Rs 60,000.

The ASI official claimed that he only got the radiator fixed and that cost Rs 14,000. Following this, the official approached another local mechanic to inquire about the exact rate of the repair work. After checking the vehicle, the mechanic told them that the service centre took out all the gas in the AC pipe of the official’s vehicle and wrongly told them to get AC repaired.