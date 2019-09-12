Goats eat Haritha Haram saplings, end up in police station

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Two unsuspecting goats ended up spending a day in the police station, for allegedly attempting to satiate their hunger with saplings planted under Haritha Haram. The incident occurred in Huzurabad municipality. For a few days now, the voluntary organisation Save the Trees had been making repeated complaints with the police that a few goats were attacking the wild almond tree saplings they had planted. It was the organisation representatives themselves that finally zeroed in on the culprits on Tuesday, caught hold of them and handed them over to the police.

According to Huzurabad CI G Madhavi, the goats were tied up on the station premises and were released only after the owner Dharnakonda Rajaiah reached the station on Tuesday night. Municipal authorities meanwhile imposed a penalty of Rs 1,000 on Rajaiah, as a warning against leaving goats out in open unsupervised.

“We had planted around 980 wild almond trees at school, hospital and police station premises using our own money. We had worked hard to acquire these plants, and then these goats started to come in and eat our plants,” said Kyasa Vikranth. He was one of the NGO representatives who caught the goats.

Goats become headache

