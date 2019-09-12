Home States Telangana

Goats eat Haritha Haram saplings, end up in police station

 Two unsuspecting goats ended up spending a day in the police station, for allegedly attempting to satiate their hunger with saplings planted under Haritha Haram.

Published: 12th September 2019 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

The goats tied to a rail at police station in Huzurabad on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:   Two unsuspecting goats ended up spending a day in the police station, for allegedly attempting to satiate their hunger with saplings planted under Haritha Haram. The incident occurred in Huzurabad municipality. For a few days now, the voluntary organisation Save the Trees had been making repeated complaints with the police that a few goats were attacking the wild almond tree saplings they had planted. It was the organisation representatives themselves that finally zeroed in on the culprits on Tuesday, caught hold of them and handed them over to the police. 

According to Huzurabad CI G Madhavi, the goats were tied up on the station premises and were released only after the owner Dharnakonda Rajaiah reached the station on Tuesday night. Municipal authorities meanwhile imposed a penalty of Rs 1,000 on Rajaiah, as a warning against leaving goats out in open unsupervised.

“We had planted around 980 wild almond trees at school, hospital and police station premises using our own money. We had worked hard to acquire these plants, and then these goats started to come in and eat our plants,” said Kyasa Vikranth. He was one of the NGO representatives who caught the goats.

Goats become headache 

For a while now, the organisation, Save the Trees, had been irked by the goats’ tendency to barge in and destroy the plants that they had strived hard to acquire.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Haritha Haram Huzurabad CI G Madhavi Huzurabad
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp