KTR chalks out plan to strengthen TRS ahead of municipal elections

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the municipal elections, TRS will hold a meeting of its extended committee with an objective to strengthen the pink party. An announcement to this effect was made by TRS working president KT Rama Rao during a meeting with party general secretaries and secretaries at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday.

The action plan would be to strengthen the party further. The TRS stood number one among several parties in the country by enrolling 60 lakh members in the party. With this strong organisational strength, the party would fan out the government schemes and works among the people widely, Rama Rao said.

He also directed the party workers to work with dedication and determination to ensure that TRS wins a majority of the municipal bodies in the ensuing polls. Rama Rao also asked the party’s MLAs to coordinate with the party workers to ensure the party’s victory in the civic body polls. While the secretaries informed Rama Rao about the party’s strengths in each municipality and corporation, Rama Rao revealed the plan to format district committees.

To share views with municipal chiefs

Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday directed the municipal officials to convene a meeting with commissioners of municipalities and corporations, so he could share the govt’s views on local governance