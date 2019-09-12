Home States Telangana

KTR chalks out plan to strengthen TRS ahead of municipal elections

 Ahead of the municipal elections, TRS will hold a meeting of its extended committee with an objective to strengthen the pink party.

Published: 12th September 2019 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 03:28 AM   |  A+A-

TRS working president KT Rama Rao ( File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the municipal elections, TRS will hold a meeting of its extended committee with an objective to strengthen the pink party. An announcement to this effect was made by TRS working president KT Rama Rao during a meeting with party general secretaries and secretaries at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday.

The action plan would be to strengthen the party further. The TRS stood number one among several parties in the country by enrolling 60 lakh members in the party. With this strong organisational strength, the party would fan out the government schemes and works among the people widely, Rama Rao said. 

He also directed the party workers to work with dedication and determination to ensure that TRS wins a majority of the municipal bodies in the ensuing polls. Rama Rao also asked the party’s MLAs to coordinate with the party workers to ensure the party’s victory in the civic body polls. While the secretaries informed Rama Rao about the party’s strengths in each municipality and corporation, Rama Rao revealed the plan to format district committees. 

To share views with  municipal chiefs

Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday directed the municipal officials to convene a meeting with commissioners of municipalities and corporations, so he could share the govt’s views on local governance

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TRS KT Rama Rao TRS working president Municipal Administration Minister
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp