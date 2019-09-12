Owaisi  blasts Modi over ‘Om and cow’ comment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his ‘Om and cow’ comment and said he was trying to divert attention from real issues like the economic crisis. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Owaisi said, “Although the cow is a sacred animal for Hindus, in the Constitution Right to Life and Equality has been given to humans. I hope the Prime Minister will keep it in mind.”

Owaisi was responding to a statement Modi made in Mathura: “Some people get a shock at hearing words like ‘cow’ and ‘Om’, and it is unfortunate.”Owaisi said it was unfortunate that Modi talked of only one religion. “He doesn’t talk of India’s beauty, which is home to all the religions. He took his oath on the Constitution and we had hoped that he would talk of all religions.”

Owaisi also slammed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for blaming Millennials for the slump in the auto sector. “It’s obnoxious that the FM is blaming Millennials for the auto crisis. Even Ola & Uber are saying that their business is going down. The country is in an economic mess because of BJP,” Owaisi said.