2BHK scheme: Beneficiaries await sanctioning of applications

u mahesh By

Express News Service

WARANGAL: The pressure is mounting for revenue officials, as the department continues to receive thousands of applications under the 2BHK housing scheme every other day. As of now, a total of 9,165 double bedroom houses have been sanctioned in the erstwhile Warangal district.

Of this, the construction of just about 3,733 houses are in the finishing stages, and these are likely to be handed over to beneficiaries within a couple of months. The remaining 5,248 double bedroom houses are still under construction, while the tender process of a few houses is yet to be finalised before construction.

Meanwhile, numerous eligible beneficiaries are still waiting for their application to be sanctioned. With the delay in the process now, they are now clueless regarding the allotment process of houses in their respective areas, and claim that staying in rented houses have increased their financial burden every month. Express obtained data on 2BHK houses from the Warangal Urban, Rural districts.

In the Urban district, the total number of 2BHK houses allocated is 5,221 while 4,784 houses have been sanctioned. However, just 716 houses have completed construction and are ready to be handed over to eligible beneficiaries. As many as 2,184 double bedroom houses are still work in progress. For 1,884 houses, tenders have been finalised for construction.

In the Rural district, the total number of 2BHK houses allocated was 3,944 and the construction has been completed only for 275 houses, and for 742 houses, works are in progress. For over 2,927 houses, the tender process is underway. Officials have received 7,000 more applications from the beneficiaries.