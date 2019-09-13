All is not well for TRS despite cabinet expansion

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite fire-fighting by TRS working president KT Rama Rao, the dissidence in the party that erupted following the expansion of the state Cabinet on Sunday refuses to die down. Ruling TRS MLA from Bodhan Shakil Aamir Mohammed (Shakeel Ahmed) met Nizamabad BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind here on Thursday, apparently to test the waters to join the saffron party. Interestingly, he is the only minority MLA in the TRS who is showing an interest in the BJP.

After meeting Arvind, Shakeel reportedly expressed his displeasure with his close aides over not being inducted into the Cabinet. “I will resign as MLA if necessary to join the BJP,” he is understood to have told his confidants.

He had expected a berth in the Cabinet under the minority quota as he is the only minority MLA in the TRS. After he was denied a berth, Shakeel is understood to have been upset over his exclusion not only as a minister but also as chairman of any corporation.

For the record, Shakeel said his meeting with Arvind was a courtesy call.

Meanwhile, Arvind tweeted: “Bodhan MLA Shakeel garu (TRS) paid a visit to me at my residence today.We had a wide range of discussions on current political scenario in state and Nizamabad district @AmitShah @JPNadda @BJP4Telangana.”

Meanwhile, another MLA from Malkajgiri, Mynampally Hanumantha Rao, has remained incommunicado after his exclusion from the Cabinet at the time of its expansion. He is reportedly out of the state and is not reachable to TRS leaders.

Hanumantha Rao too is said to be likely to join the BJP, as he was upset with the TRS for two reasons — being denied a Cabinet berth, and ministership being granted to Ch Malla Reddy.

In another significant development, the TRS-affiliated Boggu Gani Karmika Sangham (BGKS) is heading for a split. Former TRS MP K Kavitha had earlier served as honorary president of the BGKS. Now, BGKS leader K Mallaiah, along with his breakaway group, is likely to join the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, the labour wing of the RSS. Recently, some BGKS leaders met Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy and presented him a charter of demands. Kishan Reddy responded positively to their demands.