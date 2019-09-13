Harried cop to receive counselling

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior police officials have initiated enquiries into the resignation of a Siddhanthi Pratap, police constable working at Charminar.

Pratap had made the news the previous day by writing to the Hyderabad police commissioner’s office, resigning from his job after a woman refused to marry with him due to his long working hours. An engineering graduate, he was selected for a police constable’s job in 2014.

“We are still busy with the ongoing Ganesh idol immersion. We will look into the issue. We will enquire into the matter and provide proper counselling to the constable,” said an official.