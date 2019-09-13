Home States Telangana

High Court grants relief to ‘Telangana Veerappan’

The bench was hearing a petition filed Edla Venkatamma, mother of the Srinivas, challenging the detention order passed by the Ramagundam Commissioner of Police. 

Published: 13th September 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to Edla Srinivas, sometimes referred to in the media as ‘Telangana Veerappan’, who is presently kept at the Warangal Central prison, a division bench of the High Court on Thursday directed police officials concerned to set the detenu at liberty.

The petitioner’s counsel said that though the order to detain Srinivas was passed on May 8, there has been no communication or information to the detenu as to whether it was approved by the government. Therefore, non-communication of the above vitiates the order of detention, the counsel argued.

According to the petitioner, her son was active in politics and was instrumental for the victory of a Congress candidate in the Assembly elections in December 2018. The local defeated MLA candidate had developed a grudge against him and was harassing him. 

After hearing the case, the bench allowed the petition directing the authorities concerned to forthwith set the detenu at liberty.

TAGS
Edla Srinivas Telangana Veerappan Edla Venkatamma Warangal Central prison Ramagundam Commissioner of Police
