University of Hyderabad students bag international job offers with Rs 45 Lakh package

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two students of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) have secured placement offers from an Austria-based firm with a package of Rs 45 lakh per annum.

The students, Pankaj Venuturapalli and Mounika Akula of MTech (Integrated Circuits Technology) department at Centre for Advanced Studies in Electronics Science and Technology (CASEST), School of Physics, were hired by the Silicon Austria Labs (SAL), Austria.

They will work at SAL, Austria on cutting edge radio frequency IC design research related to 5G and Massive-MIMO. UoH V-C Prof Appa Rao Podile, CASEST head Prof Samrat L Sabat and students’ research supervisor Dr. Vijaya Sankara Rao Pasupureddi congratulated the students.