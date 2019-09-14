Asaduddin Owaisi slams Jharkhand government over Tabrez Ansari lynching case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Jharkhand government is trying to save the accused in the Tabrez Ansari lynching case, alleged AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi in a tweet on Friday.

Owaisi, who was responding to reports that witnesses’ statements in the Tabrez Ansari case rebutted the police version, said, “Modi Fans doing shows at 6 pm & 9 pm onwards please read this, TABREZ was MURDERED & Jharkhand BJP Government is trying to save the accused from a 302 Charge (sic).”