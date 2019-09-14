Asaduddin Owaisi slams Jharkhand government over Tabrez Ansari lynching case
The Jharkhand government is trying to save the accused in the Tabrez Ansari lynching case, alleged AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi in a tweet on Friday.
Owaisi, who was responding to reports that witnesses’ statements in the Tabrez Ansari case rebutted the police version, said, “Modi Fans doing shows at 6 pm & 9 pm onwards please read this, TABREZ was MURDERED & Jharkhand BJP Government is trying to save the accused from a 302 Charge (sic).”