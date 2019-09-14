Former TBGKS chief resigns from TRS-affiliate body, split imminent

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangam (TBGKS) former president K Mallaiah resigned from the body on Friday. Speaking to media persons in Godavarikhani after announcing his decision with a few other leaders, Mallaiah said, “I have been insulted. I was being treated like a normal worker. He claimed that for a long time, there had been no welfare schemes for coal workers.

Mallaiah’s departure from the TRS-affiliate body and a possible split of TBGKS is expected to hurt its performance in the upcoming elections to recognised trade unions. The term of the current trade union is going to end in October 2019.

Mallaiah said that he had consulted with many workers during his visits to coal mines. “I was with the union when it was formed in 2003. However, I am no longer respected by its leaders. I had even complained to the (TRS) high command, but I got no response. It was humiliating for me,” he said.

Mallaiah claimed that some workers were asking him to join the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, the labour wing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. However, he said he would take a decision on the matter only after consulting with colleagues.