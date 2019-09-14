Residents suffer due to acute water scarcity in Secunderabad Cantonment area

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Residents in several areas of Secunderabad Cantonment are facing acute water shortage for past one week. Claiming that water shortage is an old-age issue, Ajay Kumar, a resident of Ganesh Colony, said, “there is a water shortage in the area regularly. We only get water once in two days but this time it has been a week and we have not received any water supply.”

Speaking to Express, SCB vice-president J Rama Krishna admitted that there is water shortage. “We are aware of the water crisis in some parts of Secunderabad Cantonment area, due to breakdown in the feeder line and repair works are going on to resolve the issue.”