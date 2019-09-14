Will discuss matter with CM: KTR on uranium mining agitation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the opposition to the in-principal clearance granted by the Centre for uranium exploration in the Nallamalla forest region gained momentum, minister KT Rama Rao took to Twitter to say that he would discuss the matter with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Twitter has been abuzz with posts by people expressing their opposition to uranium exploration and mining in the Nallamala forest region. Recently, actor-cum-politician Pawan Kalyan and actor Vijay Devarakonda announced their support for the cause. On Friday, firm director Meher Ramesh and actor Manchu Majod also tweeted against uranium mining.

Rama Rao tweeted on Friday: “I hear all of your concern on the issue of uranium mining in Nallamala forest. Assure you all that I shall personally discuss the matter with Hon’ble CM KCR Garu (sic)”.

In May this year, the Expert Appraisal Committee of the MoEF had granted in-principal clearance to the Atomic Minerals Directorate (AMD) proposal to explore uranium reserves in the Nalamalla forest region.