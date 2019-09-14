Home States Telangana

Will discuss matter with CM: KTR on uranium mining agitation

Twitter has been abuzz with posts by people expressing their opposition to uranium exploration and mining in the Nallamala forest region.

Published: 14th September 2019 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 04:13 AM   |  A+A-

TRS working president KT Rama Rao

TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  As the opposition to the in-principal clearance granted by the Centre for uranium exploration in the Nallamalla forest region gained momentum, minister KT Rama Rao took to Twitter to say that he would discuss the matter with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. 

Twitter has been abuzz with posts by people expressing their opposition to uranium exploration and mining in the Nallamala forest region. Recently, actor-cum-politician Pawan Kalyan and actor Vijay Devarakonda announced their support for the cause. On Friday, firm director Meher Ramesh and actor Manchu Majod also tweeted against uranium mining. 

Rama Rao tweeted on Friday: “I hear all of your concern on the issue of uranium mining in Nallamala forest. Assure you all that I shall personally discuss the matter with Hon’ble CM KCR Garu (sic)”. 

In May this year, the Expert Appraisal Committee of the MoEF had granted in-principal clearance to the Atomic Minerals Directorate (AMD) proposal to explore uranium reserves in the Nalamalla forest region.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KT Rama Rao K Chandrasekhar Rao Nallamalla forest region Atomic Minerals Directorate CM KCR
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp