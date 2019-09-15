Home States Telangana

Man beaten to death by mob in Telangana on suspicion of bicycle theft

According to eyewitnesses and villagers, the deceased M Nagaraju on Friday night took away the bicycle parked at the house of one Srinivas in an inebriated condition.

Published: 15th September 2019

By Express News Service

MEDAK: A man was beaten to death in Kallakal village in Medak district on Saturday on the suspicion of stealing a bicycle. According to eyewitnesses and villagers, the deceased M Nagaraju (36) on Friday night took away the bicycle parked at the house of one Srinivas in an inebriated condition.

Meanwhile, Srinivas who noticed Nagaraju taking away the bicycle,  beat up the latter along with his relatives Yadagiri, Jayamma and Mahesh. 

The village sarpanch N Mallesh, who was informed about the incident by the locals, sent village revenue assistant (VRA) to the spot. Later, the seriously injured Nagaraju was dropped at his house by the VRA.

On Saturday morning, Nagaraju’s wife and children saw him motionless and realised that he was dead. Toopran DSP Kiran Kumar, CI Swamy Goud and Manoharabad SI Karunakar visited the village after being informed.

Police registered a  case based on a complaint by Nagaruju’s wife Archana.  In view of the tense situation, police pickets were posted in the village. The body was handed over to the family after postmortem at Toopran government hospital.

Nagaraju migrated to Kallakal six years ago from Ilapur village in Kamareddy district. He is survived by wife and three children. 
 

