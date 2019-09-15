Nine firms show interest in designing Telangana Secretariat

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as nine companies, including Hafeez Contractor and a Chennai-based company, expressed interest in preparing the designs for the proposed new Telangana Secretariat Complex.

Once the Telangana government examines the designs prepared by these architecture companies who have expressed interest, the government will invite tenders for the construction of the new Telangana Secretariat Complex.

The Telangana government wrote letters to as many as 15 architecture firms to submit designs for the new Secretariat complex. Out of 15 companies, nine responded to the State government.

According to sources, the process of demolishing the existing Secretariat buildings in the State will be done after the Dasara festival and it will be done using the implosive technology.

With this (implosive technology), the huge buildings of the Telangana Secretariat would be demolished within one minute time, the sources said.

The State government would entrust the demolition the existing buildings and construction of a new Secretariat building to the same company.

According to sources, the tender value for the construction of the new Secretariat building in the state of Telangana includes two per cent charges towards design of the building.