Telangana Praja Front moves HC seeking permission to hold rally

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Praja Front has moved the High Court seeking direction to the police authorities to grant permission to its proposed rally and dharna for the rights of Adivasis, at Warangal on September 16.

The petition was filed by Rama Devi, vice-president of TPF, complaining that the Warangal police commissioner was not granting permission for organizing rally from Martyrs column (Amaravirula stupam) near Adalath to Ekashila park in Hanamkonda and then to hold dharna on the said date.

When matter came up for hearing before Justice A Rajasheker Reddy on Friday, petitioner’s counsel V Raghunath told the court that the petitioner, TPF, is not a banned organization and the action of the police was arbitrary and violation of Article 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution. In fact, the proposed event was meant to bring to the notice of the government about the issues pertaining to Tribals ‘lands rights. On the other hand, the counsel submitted that the police have not granted permission since intelligence reports have stated that petitioner organization have links with Maoists. After hearing both sides, judge posted the matter to Monday for further hearing.