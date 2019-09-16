Home States Telangana

Modi government working for overall welfare of weaker sections, says Union Minister Meghwal

According to him, Mudra Yojanas is playing a major role in the financial empowerment of scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, OBCs and women.

Published: 16th September 2019 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 10:29 AM

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya at a conference on working of National Commission for SC, ST and BCs at Indira Priyadarshini Auditorium in Hyderabad on Sunday

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya at a conference on working of National Commission for SC, ST and BCs at Indira Priyadarshini Auditorium in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Asserting that the Narendra Modi government is committed to the development of SCs, STs and OBCs, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal stated that his government is working for the welfare of weaker sections and making efforts to ensure there is social justice and equality.

Speaking at a programme to discuss the working of National Commission on SC, ST and BC at Indira Priyadharshani Auditorium here on Sunday, Meghwal stated that the Central government is trying to realise BR Ambedkar’s dream of a powerful and prosperous India. “Our government is working for overall welfare of weaker sections. Prime minister is very keen to see benefits reaching all the needy in the country,” he said.

According to him, Mudra Yojanas is playing a major role in the financial empowerment of scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, OBCs and women.

Reservation in J&K

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya stated that the Centre is taking steps to implement all the schemes and programmes formulated for weaker sections.Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy stated that the abrogation of Article 370 would help SCs and STs to enjoy the benefits of reservation in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Efforts are being made to establish peace in Kashmir. Once normalcy restore in the valley there will be a lot of development taking place, especially in tourism sector,” he said.National SC Commission member K Ramulu stated that SC/ST atrocity cases are high in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. “Commission will take measures to take action against people involved in atrocity cases in the country,” he said.

‘BJP will not rest till TS celebrates Liberation Day’
Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said that the saffron party would not rest until the Liberation Day is celebrated officially by the State government. Speaking at a programme organised by Arya Samaj here on Sunday, he said: “It was Arya Samaj which motivated people to fight against the Nizam’s rule. Arya Samaj played a vital role in Telangana struggle. It motivated youth to join the freedom movement.”

