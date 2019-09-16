Home States Telangana

Godavari boat mishap: Seven from Hyderabad, nine from Warangal go missing

By B Kartheek & U Mahesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD/WARANGAL: The whereabouts of as many as 16 people of the 36 from Hyderabad and Warangal, who were on the ill-fated boat which sank in Godavari river near Devipatnam in East Godavari district in AP on Sunday, are not yet known. The remaining 20 travellers were reportedly rescued.

The missing persons include seven from Hyderabad and nine from Warangal. They wanted to spend their weekend on a voyage on the river but it turned to be a nightmare for the survivors and a tragedy for those who could not escape death.

FULL REPORT | 12 dead as tourist boat with 61 onboard capsizes in AP's Godavari river

After learning about the tragedy, the relatives of those rescued and missing rushed to the accident spot. They are expected to reach the place by late night.

Several people were saved because of life jackets in the boat. Soleti Rajesh Kumar (23), and three others were among them.  Rajesh, an assistant engineer with the Police Housing Corporation, left Hyderabad on Saturday night with six other friends.  Three of them are missing.  All the seven are State government employees.

Shiva Kumar, Rajesh’s father said, “We were shocked to see the news on TV channels. But, was relieved only when our son called at around 3:30 pm. Rajesh said that three of his friends were missing.”

Four people from Pochamma Basti of Hayathnagar were reportedly safe. They are K Arjun, K Vishal, P Bharani, and P Jarani. Three of them are software engineers and one is a RTC bus contractor.

Another team of four members from Harijan Basti of Madhapur were also reported missing in the incident. Eran Sai Kumar (23), a gym instructor has remained unreachable after the incident, said his brother-in-law, Venkat. Three of his friends who went missing hail from northern states.

Meanwhile, nine of the 14 member group from Kadipikonda village in Kazipet mandal in Warangal Urban district, who went on a three-day trip to Papikondalu, reportedly died.

According to the relatives and villagers, five members have survived the tragedy and they are B Venkataswamy, B Prabhakar, B Yadagiri, B Suresh and B Prasad.

Those missing are: CV Venkataswamy (62), B Rajendra Prasad (50), Konduru Rajkumar (40), B Dharmaraju (42), Gaddameedi Sunil (40), Kommula Ravi (43), B Rajender (58), B Avinash (17) and G Rajendra Prasad (55).A pall of gloom descended on the village after hearing the news. Relatives and neighbours were seen trying to comfort the family members.Kazipet police Inspector J Narasimhulu who arrived in the village said all the phones of the survivors were switched off.They were trying to contact the local police  to know more information about those killed and those survived.B Rajani’s whose father Basike Rajender (50) is missing, said: “My father and others planned the trip to Papikondalu. They left Warangal on Friday night by Gautami Express and reached Rajahmundry.  My father is the sole breadwinner of our family. We are three daughters and two of us are married,” said Rajini.
B Kavitha Rani, whose son Avinash, is missing, broke down after learning about the tragedy.

Warangal collector in touch with AP officials

Warangal Urban district collector Prashant Jeevan Patil said that they are in touch with the officials in Kakinada where the survivors are undergoing treatment.  Kazipet ACP K Narsing Rao, and other police officials rushed to Kadipikonda village  to collect details of villagers who went on the trip.

