'Cancel permission for uranium exploration, mining in Telangana': Opposition leaders

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Opining that the resolution passed on Monday in the Telangana Assembly against uranium mining in Nallamala forests tantamounts to no concrete action, a round table meeting of leaders from various political parties and civil society organisations, demanded that the Telangana government should withdraw all permissions accorded for uranium mining as well as exploration across the State.

The meeting was organised in the city by Tollywood actor and Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan, who had expressed his opposition earlier on Twitter, to uranium mining in the Nallamala forests.

During the meeting, TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Congress party is totally against uranium mining as well as exploration anywhere in Telangana because it poses a contamination threat to the Krishna river, an important source of drinking water for millions of people in Hyderabad.

Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy pointed out that the resolution amounts to nothing as it is not a law and demanded that the State government convene a meeting of the SBWL and cancel the permission accorded earlier.

Pawan Kalyan did not speak much at the event as he said that he was there only to listen to the various views, however he added that he is ready to take part in any kind of protests on the issue.TJS chief Prof Kodandaram, representatives of the CPI and CPM also spoke at the meeting.