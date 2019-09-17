Home States Telangana

Rules not followed in decision to demolish Errum Manzil: Telangana High Court

The government has ignored that under Section 18 of the HMDA Act, the power to develop the land is bestowed only on the development authority.

Published: 17th September 2019 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Errum Manzil

Errum Manzil (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pointing out that the State government has neither taken any written permission from Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) nor followed the procedure prescribed under the HMDA Act before taking a unilateral decision to demolish Errum Manzil, a division bench of the Telangana High Court on Monday held it was arbitrary and legally unsustainable.

While setting aside the cabinet decision on the issue, the bench said that the government has ignored essential provisions of law and relevant factors which include:

(i) The government has ignored the legal position that it did not have the power to repeal Regulation 13 of Zonal Regulations, 1981.

 (ii) it has overlooked the fact that under the Master Plan, 2010 certain areas of Hyderabad have been declared as special reservation zone which incorporates “heritage buildings and heritage sites.

(iii) the government has ignored that under Section 18 of the HMDA Act, the power to develop the land is bestowed only on the development authority.

(iv) The government has ignored the fact that in case of any modification in the Master Plan legally requires a specific procedure to be followed as prescribed by Section 15 (3) of the HMDA Act.

(v) The government has ignored the existence of Section 19 of the HMDA Act. The said provision deals with the procedure to be followed in case of change of use of land. Since, the government proposes to change the use of land of Special Reservation Zone, it is required to adhere to the procedure prescribed by Section 19 of the HMDA Act.

(vi) Under the misimpression that since Regulation 13 of the Zoning Regulations, 1981 has been repealed in 2015, such “heritage buildings and heritage sites” have lost their status as “protected buildings”, the government has ignored the “incorporation” of Regulation 13 of the Zoning Regulations, 1981 in Regulation 9(A)(ii) of the Zoning Regulations, 2010.

READ | Telangana High Court sets aside govt decision to demolish Errum Manzil

(vii) The government has ignored the legal position that once Regulation 13 of the Zoning Regulations, 1981 is “incorporated” in the Zoning Regulations, 2010, the said Regulation would continue to be alive even if the parental Regulation, namely Regulation 13 of the Zoning Regulations, 1981 were repealed.

(viii) The government has ignored the fact that since Regulation 13 of the Zoning Regulations, 1981 continues to exist, the protection given to the “protected heritage building” continues to be alive.

(ix) The government has ignored the fact that if any modification, development, re-development or demolition of a heritage building is required, then the procedure prescribed under the Regulation 13(2) of the Zoning Regulations, 1981 necessarily has to be followed. Yet, the government have not taken any permission from the HMDA prior to taking the decision on 18.06.2019.

(x) The government has tried to achieve a goal indirectly, which it could not have achieved directly. Therefore, the government, while taking the decision, have violated the provisions of Section 15 of the HMDA Act, and acted contrary to Regulation 9 (A) (ii) of Zonal Regulations, 2010.

(xi) The government have also ignored the earlier of the Court directing the government to seek its permission before modifying or demolishing or altering any structure declared as heritage, under Regulation 13 of the Zoning Regulations, 1981.

(xii) The government has equally ignored the relevant factor that the identity of an individual is moulded by his/here culture, history and heritage. Therefore, preservation of heritage has been incorporated to be part of “life” enshrined in Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HMDA Telangana High Court Errum Manzil Errum Manzil building Telangana government
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp