Home States Telangana

Senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra Governor Vidyasagar Rao wants to strengthen saffron party

Party State unit chief K laxman stated that Vidyasagar Rao’s return to politics would help in strengthening the party in the State.

Published: 17th September 2019 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

Vidyasagar Rao

BJP State unit president K Laxman welcomes former Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao into the saffron party in Hyderabad on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao on Monday announced his re-entry into active politics and stated that he is ready to take any assignments given by the party high command.

Speaking to the media at State BJP headquarters, after taking the membership of the saffron party, Vidyasagar Rao stated that he is keen to work in the State to strengthen the party at the grassroots level.
“I am ready to take any kind of responsibility given by the party,” he stated.

Rao, whose tenure as Maharashtra governor ended recently, stated that he would use his experience to strengthen the party. “In the present situation, there is a lot of scopes for the party to grow in the State. People are seeing BJP as an alternative to the ruling TRS. If we work hard we could establish ourselves in the State,” Vidyasagar Rao opined.

Party State unit chief K Laxman stated that Vidyasagar Rao’s return to politics would help in strengthening the party in the State.

“He has vast experience and can guide the party in becoming stronger in State,” Vidyasagar Rao said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP former Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao TRS K Laxman
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp