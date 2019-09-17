Senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra Governor Vidyasagar Rao wants to strengthen saffron party

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao on Monday announced his re-entry into active politics and stated that he is ready to take any assignments given by the party high command.

Speaking to the media at State BJP headquarters, after taking the membership of the saffron party, Vidyasagar Rao stated that he is keen to work in the State to strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

“I am ready to take any kind of responsibility given by the party,” he stated.

Rao, whose tenure as Maharashtra governor ended recently, stated that he would use his experience to strengthen the party. “In the present situation, there is a lot of scopes for the party to grow in the State. People are seeing BJP as an alternative to the ruling TRS. If we work hard we could establish ourselves in the State,” Vidyasagar Rao opined.

Party State unit chief K Laxman stated that Vidyasagar Rao’s return to politics would help in strengthening the party in the State.

“He has vast experience and can guide the party in becoming stronger in State,” Vidyasagar Rao said.