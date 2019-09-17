Telangana Assembly passes resolution against uranium mining in Nallamala forests

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a resolution on Monday requesting the Central government not to permit uranium mining operations in Nallamala forests and other areas of Telangana.

The resolution was introduced by Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao and was unanimously passed by the members belonging to various political parties.

The minister said the rich biodiversity of Nallamala forest will face severe threat if uranium mining is allowed in the area. The hills and valleys of Nallamala are also catchment area of Krishna river, he said.

"The forests are also home to Chenchu tribals as well as has rich flora and fauna such as tigers, leopards, bears, spotted deer and many other animals. They are also a rich medicinal plants," he said while adding that "radiation from mining will impact agriculture, air and drinking water, turning human life into distress".

The experiences of uranium mining even in advanced countries, also demonstrated its ill effects, he added.

On Sunday, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had declared that the State government will not allow uranium mining in the Nallamala forests. His announcement in the Legislative Assembly follows increasing concern among villagers in the two identified forest blocks in the Amrabad Tiger Reserve in the Nallamala hill ranges as well as from NGOs and environmentalists over the adverse impact the uranium mining will have in the ecologically-sensitive area.

The chief minister also agreed to a proposal made by Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday that the House pass a resolution against the uranium mining proposal.

"Let us do it on Monday both Legislative Assembly and in Legislative Council. We will pass unanimous resolutions and send them to the Government of India," Chandrashekhar Rao had said.

As part of the announcement, the resolution was passed unanimously in the Assembly on Monday.