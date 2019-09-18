Home States Telangana

Activists plan to restore Errum Manzil

They say they will take up cleaning of palace soon and won’t bank on govt for repair work

Published: 18th September 2019 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

Errum Manzil

Errum Manzil (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  After the resounding ‘win’ over the State government regarding the Errum Manzil demolition, heritage activists are now planning to take up the matter of restoration of the palace. Although lawyers and heritage activists are jubilant about the judgement, they expressed caution regarding the future of Errum Manzil. Sajjad Shahid, a historian, said, “The next step for us would be to take up the issue of restoration of the palace with the government. Otherwise, they will leave it as it is, waiting for it to crumble.” 

Founder of Hyderabad Heritage Trust, Deepak Gir, expressed a similar concern while speaking to Express regarding the matter. “Now that the HC has cleared it from demolition, we will very soon take up the cleaning process. And as for the restoration, we cannot wait for the government to procure funds and take it up. If needed, we will take it up ourselves and work towards transforming it into a creative space.”

The concerns come well-founded as there are many such heritage structures — included in Regulation 13 of the Zoning Regulations, 1981 — that have been left as it is. Structures, such as Mahbub Mansion and Yousuf Tekhri are in a dilapidated condition and their state is worsening by the day.

It is important to note that the government had brought in the Telangana Heritage Law in 2015, thus ‘repealing’ Regulation 13 of the Zoning Regulations, 1981, which protected 151 sites like Errum Manzil, Mahbub Mansion, Chowmahalla Palace and so on. The High Court in its judgement on Monday specifically stated that the regulation was not repealed and that it, and its various other components, are still valid. 

 Heritage Conservation Committee likely to make a comeback
Omim Maneckshaw Debara, who fought two of the eight PILs, said that the government has to reconstitute the HCC now. “Now that the government has ruled that Regulation 13 of the Zoning Regulations, 1981, is still viable, the government has to reconstitute the HCC.” When it was functional, the HCC acted as an intermediary for developments around heritage monuments and as reported in Express earlier, it at various points in time, protected Errum Manzil from illegal developments in its vicinity.  However, Sajjad Shahid, who was also a former member of HCC seemed sceptical. “In the last few years before the State brought in the Heritage Law, the HCC was not functional. They might do the same again,” he said

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana government Errum Manzil Hyderabad Heritage Trust Omim Maneckshaw Debara Zoning Regulations
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp