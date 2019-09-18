Home States Telangana

Policy decision on Rythu Bandhu to Podu ryots soon

Minister says govt will also release balance financial aid to farmers 
 

Published: 18th September 2019 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

farming, farmer

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The State government will soon take a policy decision on extending Rythu Bandhu Scheme to all farmers who have been cultivating assigned, ‘Podu’ and forest lands, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy announced in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Presently, these farmers are not covered under the Rythu Bandhu Scheme as they do not possess pattadar passbooks and are left out of the scheme, he said. When a few MLAs said that farmers who have been cultivating such lands for several years were not given passbooks or assistance by the government, the minister said that the government will soon take a policy decision on the issue. 

The minister also said that the State government would release the balance financial assistance to the farmers under the Rythu Bandhu Scheme. “For the current financial year, Rs 7,254 crore of assistance is being provided for 2019 Kharif season, of which Rs 4,389 crore has been disbursed and the remaining Rs 3,135 crore would be disbursed to the farmers soon,” he said.

“During 2018-19, the State government provided investment support to the farmers at Rs 8,000 per acre at Rs 4,000 each season. The State government has enhanced the assistance from Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 per acre for each season, totalling Rs 10,000 per acre every year,” he said.

Replying to a question from MLAs Balka Suman, Nomula Narsaiah, K Konappa and others, the minister said that during 2018-19 as many as 51.50 lakh farmers across the State availed the benefits and an amount of Rs 10,505 crore was handed to the farmers. During the current year, the government is extending assistance to about 56.76 lakh farmers for the Kharif season.

New Municipal Bill introduced in Assembly

Hyderabad: After making amendments as per the observations made by former Governor ESL Narasimhan during the last week of July this year, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao on Tuesday introduced the Municipal Bill in the Assembly to consolidate the constitution of municipalities other than Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation in Telangana in terms of part-IX A of the Constitution of India.

The new Bill restores the powers to the Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) to announce polls to the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). Once this Bill is passed by both the Houses in the ongoing session, which is going to be held till September 22, the New Municipal Act will come into force and the SEC can announce the schedule of municipalities and corporations elections

Police control centre to be ready by December
Hyderabad: For better monitoring of law and order in the State, a state-of-the-art Integrated Police Command Control Centre (IPCCC) at Banjara Hills will be ready by December this year. The centre would be useful for various government departments and this would be the first of its kind in the country, Home Minister M Mahmood Ali said in the Assembly on Tuesday. The new centre, being constructed 
at an estimated cost of Rs 350 crore, will  have a total built-up area of 6.20 lakh sqft and comprise four towers, he informed

