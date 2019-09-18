Raja Singh forms own ‘army’ to fight terror 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP legislator from Goshamahal, Raja Singh, is forming an “army” in Bengaluru which, he claims, would fight “terrorists, traitors, anti-nationals, and enemies of the country within”. In a video message, Singh said, “Six months ago, we had initiated a camp. We had invited Hindus from all over the country. I want to inform you that this camp is going very well.”

“We have decided in this camp that, just like the Indian National Army, we Hindus should also grow up to be like soldiers. The idea is that in the future, if and when needed, these youngsters won’t take a step back. The Army is handling terrorists at the border. Should there not be an army to handle terrorists residing within the country?” he asked.