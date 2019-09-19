Home States Telangana

Post high court order, is there still a way for govt to raze Errum Manzil?

Therefore, it is imperative for the government to preserve, conserve and restore the heritage buildings of the cities.”

Published: 19th September 2019 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

Errum Manzil

Errum Manzil (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Although the High Court has declared that the Cabinet decision of June 18, was “legally unsustainable”, would there still be any way that it could go ahead with its plan of demolishing Errum Manzil and building a new Assembly building in its place? 

It is sketchy. According to the High Court, the government has to take permission from the HMDA on the issue. If the government does approach the HMDA, it has to refer the matter to the Heritage Conservation Committee (HCC). For that to happen, the HCC has to be reconstituted. First of all, the problem for the government lies in the fact that the committee is not similar to the ones that are slated to be formed under the Telangana Heritage Law.

Unlike the latter, where the majority of officials in the committees are from the government, in the HCC, most members are heritage experts and retired bureaucrats. According to GO No 542, “Permission to demolish or to make alterations to heritage buildings may be granted only in exceptional cases by the vice-chairman, Hyderabad Urban Development Authority (HUDA) after obtaining the opinion of HCC, and after inviting public objections and suggestions in three local daily newspapers.” 

Thus, it is safe to say that even if the government decides to go ahead with its Errum Manzil plans, it won’t be an easy path. On Monday, the HC said, “The government has also ignored the fact that the identity and character of a city are defined by its heritage and architecture. Therefore, it is imperative for the government to preserve, conserve and restore the heritage buildings of the cities.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana High Court Errum Manzil new Assembly building HMDA Heritage Conservation Committee Hyderabad Urban Development Authority
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp