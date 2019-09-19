Telangana High Court issues notice to government to post GOs on official website

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Wednesdaposty issued a notice to the State government for filing counter affidavit in a PIL filed seeking directions to the authorities concerned to place/post all the government orders, circulars and notifications in the public domain i.e. official website. Of the total 1,04,171 GOs of various departments issued between June 2, 2014 and Aug 15, 2019, about 43,462 GOs were missing in the website, the petitioner pointed out.

The bench comprising was passing this order in a PIL filed by BJP leader Perala Sekhar Rao seeking directions to the government to take steps ensuring that all the missing GOs were uploaded on the official website. After hearing the case, the bench issued a notice to the state government to respond to the PIL and adjourned the case hearing.