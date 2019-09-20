Home States Telangana

Appointment of Child Welfare Committees moving at snail's pace

Despite WDCW getting a full-time minister, there is no progress in appointment of committees in the newly-formed districts

Published: 20th September 2019 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

child labour

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Despite the department of Women Development and Child Welfare (WDCW) getting a full-time minister Sathyavathi Rathod, there is still no progress in terms of appointment of Child Welfare Committees (CWC) for the newly formed districts. This is despite a slew of Supreme Court directives to ensure that each district has a CWC. Most recently, the Department of Women and Child Development (WCD) also submitted a status report to the SC that several states, including Telangana, did not have a fully-functional CWC.

At present, only ten out of 33 districts have a CWC to look into cases of abuse, missing cases and child labour. This leads to children in conflict with the law, and in need of care and protection staying beyond their required terms at observation homes. It is a common complaint from departments involved in the rescue of children that the CWC who convene for only two days of the week, often make delays in passing orders for keeping a child in an NGO, which may force them to remain in their abusive homes or environment.  

Furthermore, it is learnt that all these ten are working beyond their specified terms after the government notified that their terms will run indefinitely until specified. In fact, even the State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (SCPRC) which was to look into cases of child rights ranging from student suicides to child sexual abuse, has not been formed. 

“There is an abnormal delay in announcements of child rights commission and appointments, giving room to doubts that the government is trying to rig the appointments and have those they prefer in these posts”, said Achutya Rao, Balala Hakkula Sangham. 

Meanwhile, an official from WDCW said that the delay is from the Chief Minister’s office. “These appointments have to be done by the CM’s office and the secretariat. The department has forwarded these, but until a GO is issued seeking appointments, the CWC cannot be appointed,” said the official. As a result, the decisions of child welfare for 33 districts are being looked into by just 10 teams, all of which are working beyond their tenure. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Department of Women and Child Development WCD Telangana Women Development and Child Welfare Child Welfare Committees SCPRC
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp