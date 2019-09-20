CM KCR instructs officials for water supply in Nizamabad district

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday instructed officials to prepare a comprehensive plan to ensure supply of water for irrigation and drinking purposes in all the villages in Assembly segments in the erstwhile Nizamabad district.

He said that since the availability of water was less in Nizamsagar and Singur projects this year, villages under these projects should be supplied water through alternative methods. The chief minister said that to solve the issues pertaining to irrigation, drinking water and Podu lands, he would visit Nizamabad district for two days next month and discuss the issues with the people.

He gave directions to officers at a meeting with them and legislators from Nizamabad district in the chamber of Speaker P Srinivas Reddy in the Assembly premises here on Thursday.The CM said since SRSP is linked to the Kaleshwaram project, there would not be any problem for the farmers of the SRSP ayacut. He said irrigation facility should be provided to Armoor, Balkonda and Banswada Assembly segments through lifts as is being done at Gutpa and Ali Sagar.