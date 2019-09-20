Home States Telangana

CM KCR instructs officials for water supply in Nizamabad district

He said that since availability of water was less in Nizamsagar and Singur projects this year, villages under these projects should be supplied water through alternative methods.

Published: 20th September 2019 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minsiter K Chandrasekhar Rao speaks to MLAs from Nizamabad in his chamber in the Assembly on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday instructed officials to prepare a comprehensive plan to ensure supply of water for irrigation and drinking purposes in all the villages in Assembly segments in the erstwhile Nizamabad district.

He said that since the availability of water was less in Nizamsagar and Singur projects this year, villages under these projects should be supplied water through alternative methods. The chief minister said that to solve the issues pertaining to irrigation, drinking water and Podu lands, he would visit Nizamabad district for two days next month and discuss the issues with the people.

He gave directions to officers at a meeting with them and legislators from Nizamabad district in the chamber of Speaker P Srinivas Reddy in the Assembly premises here on Thursday.The CM said since SRSP is linked to the Kaleshwaram project, there would not be any problem for the farmers of the SRSP ayacut. He said irrigation facility should be provided to Armoor, Balkonda and Banswada Assembly segments through lifts as is being done at Gutpa and Ali Sagar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CM KCR irrigation Singur projects Nizamsagar Nizamabad district P Srinivas Reddy police off day Telangana police
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp