Lack of Educators and poor infrastructure driving students with disabilities out of schools?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite the implementation of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), special educators allege that not only are nearly two-third posts lying vacant, those that are filled, employ contractual educators who are paid poorly. Katagiri Sreenu, national convener for Special Educators Forum India (SEFI) told Express that lack of teachers coupled with poor infrastructure facility is resulting in a decline in students of Persons with Disabilities (PWD) enrolling and continuing in schools. He said, “As per Unified District Information on School Education (UDISE) data, from 28 lakh PWDs students in 2015-16, the number has fallen to 19 lakh in 2019-20 academic year.”

SEFI submitted a representation of the MHRD demanding a need for implementation of ‘equal pay for equal work’ for contractual special educators under SSA. It was also brought to light that through recruitment and other service matters of these teachers are under the domain of the state governments, the centre provides financial support. States, meanwhile, claim that since these teachers are recruited under a scheme, they can not be regularised. Of the 1,184 posts in Telangana, only 840 special educators have been recruited.

Special educators in the city alleged that while the nature of work entrusted to them is the same as that of Trained Graduate Teacher, they get paid only Rs 15,000 per month, while TGTs get `28,940 per month. Further, the forum has also demanded the establishment of an independent rehabilitation wing under MHRD to fill in the gaps which are related to the implementation of inclusive education, assessment, aids and others.