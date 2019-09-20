South African delegation calls on KTR, keen on investing in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A South African delegation led by High Commissioner Sibusiso Ndebele, which has been touring Telangana for the past two days, called on IT Minister KT Rama Rao here on Thursday. During the meeting, the minister gave an overview of the investment opportunities in Telangana. The High Commissioner stated that their delegation met industry heads from the region.

He further said that South African companies were looking for investment opportunities in India and the delegation visited Telangana to study the opportunities. The High Commissioner also lauded the TS-iPASS policy.

Mentioning about opportunities for women in the industrial sector, KTR said the government has been promoting women entrepreneurs in the State and said that they launched ‘WE-Hub’, which is India’s first state-led incubator exclusively for women entrepreneurs.