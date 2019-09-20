Home States Telangana

Speakers at ‘Need of Supreme Court bench for South India’ workshop bat for regional benches of Apex Court

They argued that when a country like the United States of America could have Apex Courts in every State, why couldn’t India also have Apex Courts in all the four regions of the country.

Published: 20th September 2019 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Stating that having regional benches of the Supreme Court in major cities and increasing the strength of judges would help resolve cases with more efficiency and within a shorter time frame, speakers at a workshop have urged the Chief Justice of India to take steps to set up SC benches not only in South but also in West and North Eastern region of the country.

They argued that when a country like the United States of America could have Apex Courts in every State, why couldn’t India also have Apex Courts in all the four regions of the country. Speaking at a one-day national workshop on ‘Need of Supreme Court bench for South India,’ organised by the Department of Law, Osmania University and Mahatma Gandhi Law College,  here on Thursday,  OU law department faculty G Vinod Kumar asked that when High Court benches could function in many states in the country, why the SC benches couldn’t.  

Even BR Ambedkar, who drafted the Constitution, had suggested four SC benches in the country, he pointed out. According to him, if a bench is set up in four regions of the country it would help people to have better access to the apex court.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court Chief Justice of India SC benches Department of Law Osmania University Mahatma Gandhi Law College telangana high court
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp