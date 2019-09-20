Speakers at ‘Need of Supreme Court bench for South India’ workshop bat for regional benches of Apex Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that having regional benches of the Supreme Court in major cities and increasing the strength of judges would help resolve cases with more efficiency and within a shorter time frame, speakers at a workshop have urged the Chief Justice of India to take steps to set up SC benches not only in South but also in West and North Eastern region of the country.

They argued that when a country like the United States of America could have Apex Courts in every State, why couldn’t India also have Apex Courts in all the four regions of the country. Speaking at a one-day national workshop on ‘Need of Supreme Court bench for South India,’ organised by the Department of Law, Osmania University and Mahatma Gandhi Law College, here on Thursday, OU law department faculty G Vinod Kumar asked that when High Court benches could function in many states in the country, why the SC benches couldn’t.

Even BR Ambedkar, who drafted the Constitution, had suggested four SC benches in the country, he pointed out. According to him, if a bench is set up in four regions of the country it would help people to have better access to the apex court.

