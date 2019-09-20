Telangana government to classify schools with ‘corporate’ and ‘budget’ tags

Home States Telangana

Replying to the education demands in the Assembly, the minister said that the government filed a counter affidavit in the High Court and the case is listed for hearing on October 21

Telangana CM KCR

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File picture |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The State government is planning to classify the private schools as “corporate” and “budget” for regulating the fee to be collected by them. “Since 2009, whenever the State government decided to regulate the fee in private schools, the management approached the courts. At the time of State government implementing the retired vice-chancellor Tirupathi Rao Committee’s recommendations on fee regulations, the High Court issued stay orders,” explained Education Minister Patlolla Sabitha Indra Reddy in the State Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

Replying to the educational demands in the Assembly, the minister said that the government filed a counter affidavit in the High Court and the case is listed for hearing on October 21. “Once the court case is cleared, the government will initiate measures to regulate the fee in private schools. For this, there is a need to classify the private schools as corporate schools and budget schools,” she said.

Dengue not virulent
Meanwhile, Health Minister E Rajender said that the dengue virus was not so virulent this year when compared with last year. “All the fevers are not dengue fevers. The Opposition should not create panic among the people and it should behave in a responsible manner. Do not confuse the people,” Rajender said. He announced that the government even cancelled the leaves of doctors and other staff.

Review on Uppal stadium
Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud said that though Uppal stadium was constructed on government land, some persons were controlling it. “We will review it.”He also reiterated that every Assembly segment would soon get a stadium. If there is no playground, the government would not give NOC to start new private schools in the State, he said.

Collectorate complexes will ready by March 2020: Prashant Reddy
Twenty-five out of 26 proposed Integrated Collectorate Office Building Complexes in the newly-formed district headquarters across the State, barring Warangal (Rural), would be ready by March 2020, R&B Minister V Prashant Reddy informed the Assembly on Thursday. “They are being built at an estimated cost of Rs 962 crore.

Of them, three complexes would be ready in the next three months in Vikarabad, Jagtial and Siddipet districts, he said. Replying to a question by Padma Devender Reddy on the slow pace of works on the Integrated Collectorate Office Building Complexes, the minister said that the government has sanctioned Rs 962 crore for these complexes that will create 39 lakh sq ft of space. The complexes would accommodate at least 600 employees under one roof and will have adequate meeting halls, residences for district collectors, joint district collectors and Revenue Division Officers.

