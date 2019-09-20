Home States Telangana

Title of ‘Valmiki’ film changed after Boya Hakkula Porata Samithi's plea in high court 

The title of Varun Tej-starrer film ‘Valmiki’  has been changed to ‘Gaddalakonda Ganesh’, the character played by the actor in the film.

Published: 20th September 2019 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

Still from Gaddalakonda Ganesh (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The title of Varun Tej starrer film ‘Valmiki’  has been changed to ‘Gaddalakonda Ganesh’, the character played by the actor in the film. The film’s title was reportedly changed after a petition was filed by  Boya Hakkula Porata Samithi in the Telangana High Court and also representations made by members of the community to the district collectors of  Kurnool and Anantapur.

“Following the concerns raised by the Boya community about the previous title (Valmiki), we have decided to change the film’s title to Gaddalakonda Ganesh after having an extensive conversation with our distributors. The film has now been changed to ‘Gaddalakonda Ganesh’ and we are ensuring smooth release of the film across the Telugu States on Friday.  We feel it doesn’t hamper the prospects of the film and has decided to alter the title,” said director Harish Shankar and Ram Achanta, Gopi Achanta,  producers of the film.

Ever since the Harish Shankar directorial was launched, the leaders of the Boya community have been expressing their concerns to the filmmakers for violating their community rights and cultural practices. Gaddalakonda Ganesh, also starring Pooja Hegde, Atharvaa will be released as scheduled on Friday.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Varun Tej Valmiki Gaddalakonda Ganesh Boya Hakkula Porata Samithi Telangana High Court Kurnool
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp