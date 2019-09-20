Title of ‘Valmiki’ film changed after Boya Hakkula Porata Samithi's plea in high court 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The title of Varun Tej starrer film ‘Valmiki’ has been changed to ‘Gaddalakonda Ganesh’, the character played by the actor in the film. The film’s title was reportedly changed after a petition was filed by Boya Hakkula Porata Samithi in the Telangana High Court and also representations made by members of the community to the district collectors of Kurnool and Anantapur.

“Following the concerns raised by the Boya community about the previous title (Valmiki), we have decided to change the film’s title to Gaddalakonda Ganesh after having an extensive conversation with our distributors. The film has now been changed to ‘Gaddalakonda Ganesh’ and we are ensuring smooth release of the film across the Telugu States on Friday. We feel it doesn’t hamper the prospects of the film and has decided to alter the title,” said director Harish Shankar and Ram Achanta, Gopi Achanta, producers of the film.

Ever since the Harish Shankar directorial was launched, the leaders of the Boya community have been expressing their concerns to the filmmakers for violating their community rights and cultural practices. Gaddalakonda Ganesh, also starring Pooja Hegde, Atharvaa will be released as scheduled on Friday.

