CBI probe sought into former AP Assembly  Kodela Sivaprasada Rao’s death

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A PIL was filed in the Telangana HC seeking court- monitored CBI inquiry into the death of former Speaker of AP Assembly Kodela Sivaprasada Rao on September 16. Petitioner Anil Kumar Borrugadda, submitted that Kodela was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his residence in Banjara Hills and was taken to hospital in an unresponsive state and was declared dead in the afternoon.

He alleged that there was a deep conspiracy behind the said death. He alleged that the police were not conducting an impartial inquiry into the incident and sought a court-monitored CBI probe to instill public confidence in the criminal justice delivery system. The matter is expected to come up for hearing next week.