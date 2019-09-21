Home States Telangana

Central Pollution Control Board notices to battery makers for flouting rules

The CPCB has asked them to furnish replies within 15 days as to why they should not be restricted from selling new lead-acid batteries for failing to comply by the rules and endangering the environmen

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has issued show-cause notices for violation of the Batteries (Management and Handling) Rules to various battery manufacturing companies across the country, including a few in Hyderabad. The CPCB has asked them to furnish replies within 15 days as to why they should not be restricted from selling new lead-acid batteries for failing to comply by the rules and endangering the environment. 

Companies that were issued the notices include several major manufacturers, such as HBL Power Systems in Hyderabad, Amar Raja batteries  (in Andhra Pradesh which is owned by a TDP MP), Exide, Su-Kam and Okaya. 

The CPCB has accused the companies of causing potential damage to the environment by not ensuring collection centres for used batteries, thereby promoting an informal chain of battery collectors and illegal recycling by unauthorized recyclers. The Board has also issued notices to State pollution control boards to comply with three action points within 30 days on registration of battery dealers, ensuring the sale of batteries through proper channel and re-submit list of manufacturers, bulk consumers and so on. 

